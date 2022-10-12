The profile of public servants in Cyprus

The majority of public servants in Cyprus are women in middle-managerial and managerial positions, of which there are 99 men and 117 women, data by the Public Service Commission show.

The increased percentage of women in managerial positions is mainly due to the upgrade of salary scales of positions in the Legal Service of the Republic, which are mainly occupied by women.

Of the 15,452 positions provided by law on 31.12.2021, some 12,005 positions were filled, 4,212 by men (35.10%) and 7,793 by women (65%), while the remaining 3,447 positions were vacant.

Educational qualifications

Some 64.9% of public servants have an undergraduate or postgraduate degree, while the corresponding percentage of the positions in which a university degree is a requested qualification was just 30%.

Specifically, the level of education of the 12,005 public servants in 2021 was: 32.74% postgraduate degree, 32.14% undergraduate degree, 5.64% higher education graduates, 26.55% secondary education graduates, and 2.93% other education.

Based on the data of the Public Service Commission, in the A1-A7-A8+2 scales, there were 3,609 employees (1,219 men and 2,390 women). In the A8-A10-A11 until A13 scales there were 7,896 employees (2,756 men and 5,140 women), in the A13-A15, A14+2 until A15+2 there were 284 employees (138 men and 146 women), and finally, in the A15-A16 until 96,665 euros there were 216 employees (99 men and 117 women).