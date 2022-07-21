The perfect Cyprus weekend getaway: Your guide to an unforgettable seaside dining experience

As the weather warms up and summer fast approaches, there is no better place to be than right beside the glistening turquoise seas of Cyprus’ south-east coast. With countless award-winning Blue Flag beaches to choose from, and a wide array of entertainment options at your fingertips, Ayia Napa beckons for the ultimate Cyprus weekend getaway.

The iconic Ayia Napa Marina offers an idyllic weekend escape away from it all; the epitome of world-class sea inspiring living and an international lifestyle destination of choice for all visitors. Here, curated retail offerings combine with bespoke recreational and entertainment experiences within an exclusive integrated development.

What’s more, gastronomes looking for a delectable experience with unobstructed views across the Med are spoilt for choice in this signature lifestyle center. Cafes, delis, fine restaurants by the sea…you name it, you shall find it. Whether you are a discerning local or seasoned traveler, just follow our lead!

Here are our favourite Cyprus weekend getaway spots for a taste of seaside dining.

Indulge in an uplifting caffeine fix at Coffee Berry

If contemporary architecture and modern aesthetics are right up your street, then Ayia Napa Marina’s Coffee Berry resting in the front of the iconic Event Centre Plaza at the east side of the Commercial Village is the perfect place to kick back and relax during your perfect Cyprus weekend getaway. Whether you are enjoying time out with friends, family, or your other half, take it easy while you sip on your favourite premium quality coffee in blissful surroundings. Or simply indulge in a snack or cake as you look out across spectacular sea views.

Rejoice in the finest seaside dining at L’Atelier Robuchon Cyprus

No matter when you choose to escape to the coast for the ultimate seaside dining experience, Joël Robuchon’s fabulous French haute cuisine awaits. The late French chef, Joël Robuchon, is world-renowned for holding the highest record of Michelin Guide stars ever awarded in the world. At one time, he held 32 Michelin stars across his restaurants. He was also notoriously hailed as the ‘Chef of the Century’ by Gault Millau guide in 1989. His highly reputed restaurant has also won numerous awards over the years.

In 1994, L’Atelier Robuchon was awarded ‘Best Restaurant in the World’ by the International Herald Tribune. in 2012, the Paris restaurant was in the limelight once again, voted 12th best in the world in Restaurant magazine’s Top 50. Head to this gourmet restaurant by the sea with your partner for the ultimate romantic and theatrical dining experience.

Treat the taste buds at the eclectic – all day dining – Le Deli Robuchon

If you crave a sweet treat or a casual snack, the sophisticated all-day treats served up a delicatessen Le Deli Robuchon are bound to make your mouth water. A more casual alternative to L’Atelier Robuchon, order a cold refreshing summer beverage and enjoy the all-day dining experience at Le Deli Robuchon. Keep in mind that the deli offers eat-in or takeaway options. You can even grab a patisserie treat to take back home with you!

Feel the summer vibes at Riva Beachouse

The ultimate Cyprus weekend getaway destination, let all worries wash away at Riva Beachouse. The dreamy space offers patrons a unique culinary experience in a setting that exudes a distinctly Mediterranean vibe. All this, while paying homage to the ‘60s and 70s and the Golden age of Travel. Enjoy direct access to the beach while indulging in a menu that surprises even the most demanding palate. The ideal spot for lovers of fine gastronomy, tease your taste buds with imaginative and innovative dishes, fusing world tastes while reflecting the flavours of the island’s cuisine.

Click here to find out more about all the dining options you can enjoy during your Cyprus weekend getaway at Ayia Napa Marina. If you have any questions or, call +357 23300500 or email [email protected].