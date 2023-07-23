The most beautiful urban park in Larnaca will be completed by August 2024 (photos)

In an area of 14,000 sq.m. the most beautiful urban park of Larnaca’s center began to unfold. It will be joined with the Municipal Garden and together they will form the most important green area of the city.

Work on Salina Park is progressing according to the timetables set and it was announced that it will be completed in August 2024.

Already the area, which has a large number of tall trees, has started to take shape and in the next period the infrastructure will start to be erected.

Last Monday, a presentation on the progress of the works was given to the Mayor of Larnaca and media representatives.

The architect of the project, Elena Sofianou, said that the aim of the project is to unite parts of the city, noting that an additional 200 trees will be planted.

The most impressive element of the park will be the pond that will be created, where there will be a refreshment area and a bridge.

After the main entrance gate on Leonidas Koupis Street, the visitor will meet the Garden with the Palm Trees and the stands that will be created in an amphitheatrical shape.