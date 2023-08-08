The Mall of Cyprus to start charging visitors for parking

Starting from September 1, The Mall of Cyprus will start charging visitors for parking on the mall’s premises.

In an announcement on its website, the mall said that it is “revolutionising its parking experience” with the implementation of a Sensipark system.

“Designed to optimise parking space utilisation and enhance visitor convenience, this automatic and paperless parking solution aims to streamline the parking process and provide a seamless experience for all patrons,” it added.

Under the new system, visitors will be allowed to park for free, for two hours upon entering the mall’s premises. Should their stay extend beyond this time frame, the Sensipark system will accurately calculate the parking fee based on the duration of their visit.

Visitors will find the payment terminals at the parking lot exits.

Parking Rates:

Up to 2 Hours: Free

Up to 3 Hours: €1.50

Up to 4 Hours: €2.00

Up to 5 Hours: €2.50

Up to 6 Hours: €3.00

Over 6 Hours: €15.00

Additional charges may apply for overnight parking.

Special Offers

K-Cineplex Visitors: Those purchasing a ticket at K-Cineplex are entitled to complimentary parking for the day of their screening. Validation is available at the K-Cineplex check-out by presenting the purchased ticket.

IKEA Visitors: Shoppers at IKEA enjoy an extra hour of free parking with purchases totalling 10 euros or more. To redeem this, obtain a validation code from the IKEA check-out and input it along with your car’s license plate at the designated tablet in the area.

For those visiting both The Mall of Cyprus and IKEA during the same shopping trip and making a qualifying purchase at IKEA, the same process applies, and the combined time spent at both locations will be considered.