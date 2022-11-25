The Landmark Nicosia flagship project is underway

Construction is moving along at the large-scale development project of MHV Mediterranean Hospitality Venture, which is set to become a landmark for Nicosia.

The iconic project, which is expected to be ready in 2025, is located in one of the capital’s most central areas.

It involves the renovation of the Landmark hotel and its transformation into a high-end internationally branded five-star hotel, as well as the development of two high-rises. Specifically, the project foresees the construction and operation of an impressive 17-storey building, which will be comprised of a total of 53 apartments, and a 16-storey building with state-of-the-art office facilities.

Both the residential and the office building will boast two-level underground parking garages.

The contemporary and innovative architecture of the buildings will reflect the project’s identity and scope, creating a real landmark for the city.

This large investment by MHV Group will transform the face of Nicosia, adding aesthetic value to the urban landscape. Moreover, the investment is expected to create hundreds of jobs, as well as boost the city’s development prospects. This mixed development is also expected to become a pole of attraction for globally renowned brands – and that is part of the strategy of MHV Group.

In statements, the CEO of MHV Group, Haris Michael said: “The project will be a jewel not only for Nicosia but for the whole of Cyprus. It is a project that will revitalise the city, as it is inextricably linked to the city’s history, in a location that has always been a point of reference as well as a vital part of its identity and journey through time. The project will undoubtedly bring multiple benefits to the capital, as it will give fresh impetus to the city’s development”. Referring to the MHV Group’s strategy, Mr Michael added that MHV Group is putting forward an innovative strategy, which is based on a high quality of service, providing state-of-the-art services and implementing projects of a high standard. ‘The Landmark Nicosia’ remains in the heart of the city and we are confident that it will be an ideal destination to live, work or enjoy unique moments”, he pointed out.