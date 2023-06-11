The “keys” to reverse the government’s negative image

The first 100 days of the Nicos Christodoulides administration have passed and the new Government is already entering its second quarter.

Implementing government promises, producing work and government decisions that will have a direct impact on the daily life of the citizen, recreating the perspective and hope, but at the same time, also restoring the relationship of trust between the President and the civil society.

These are essentially the main pillars that have been identified as the first key pillars on which the Presidency wants to build its communication counter-attack to reverse the negative image and disillusionment that is now tending to take root in society.

What is coming out from the environment of the Presidential Palace is that Nikos Christodoulides and his close associates want in the immediate future to pass the message that they can justify the expectations of the people, to convince them again that they are something different from the old party establishment and to clean through the government’s actions, the stains left in the image of the government by some mistakes or bad handling in the first days.

As government circles now note, the passage of time is working positively and creatively for the President and his Ministers, who are gaining experience and knowledge and can now move with more confidence and security towards the implementation of the government’s work.