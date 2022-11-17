NewsLocal“The Islander” filmed in Cyprus enters last stage of production

Interest in Cyprus as a filming destination is increasing, as another foreign production is nearing completion.

Currently, an American co-production that was filmed entirely in Cyprus and specifically in Peyia and Nicosia is at the last stage of production.

“The Islander” film was written and directed by Stelana Kliri whose Meraki Film Company is participating in the production together with Keith Arnold, Steve Shapiro, and the local production company Green Olive Films.

The protagonists of the romantic comedy include Harry Connick Jr, Agni Scott, Ali Fumiko Whitney, and Tony Demetriou, Lea Maleni, and Angeliki Philippidou.

“The Cypriot element is particularly visible in the movie since, in addition to the crew, most of the actors are from Cyprus,” Kliri explained.

The film is funded by Uinta Productions, the Deputy Ministry of Culture, and by the Plan to Promote Audiovisual Industry.

Lefteris Eleftheriou, Senior Investment Promotion Officer at Invest Cyprus, the national body responsible for attracting and facilitating foreign direct investment into Cyprus, said that in recent months the interest of international productions in Cyprus has not only increased but has materialised in filming in various areas of the island.

