The imposing vraka man in place for the Limassol wine festival

Wine Festival

On Monday morning, Limassol mayor Nicos Nicolaides and members of the municipal council attended the traditional placement of the vraka man in the town’s municipal garden.

Mr. Nicolaides said that the Limassol wine festival is entering a new era after the pandemic, adding that the biggest festivity of the people is returning, more impressive than ever. He also asked all people to visit the festival that will take place from 17 until 25 September.

“A lot of people have worked for months so that we will present something impressive to Limassolians but also to our compatriots from all over Cyprus. It will be a festival that everyone will remember, upgraded, renewed and improved,” he said.

He added that within the framework of the festival famous Greek singers will perform while there will also be theaters and other musical events which one will be able to watch just with the five-euro entry ticket.

Furthermore, he noted that this year the festival will travel to other communities of the district of Limassol as well as to neighborhoods.

