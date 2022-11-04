“The Garden is Ours” Limassol activists to protest again on Saturday

“The Garden is Ours” Limassol activists on Saturday will stage yet another protest against the ongoing construction works at the coastal city’s public garden playground, Philenews reports.

They are objecting the Municipality’s decision to approve private sponsorship of an upgrade to the public playground which they claim is a “concrete and plasticized” version of the site.

They also accuse the Municipality of cutting down old and valuable trees for the sake of erecting a ‘theme park’ in full violation of the law.

A reply letter sent to the activists by the Environment Department confirms this since it is pointed out that the development in question is considered to be a “theme park”.

In addition, in a reply letter by the Department of Forestry there is a reference to four illegalities detected by one of their officers during a site inspection last month.

The officer noted that deep excavations were carried out at a very close distance from tree trunks.

(The banner in photo says: The Garden is Ours)