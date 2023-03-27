The 25 most downloaded apps in Cyprus

According to the latest available data, the total number of mobile apps on the market has exceeded nine million.
The Chinese mobile market is the largest when it comes to apps as it accounts for 40% of purchases, with Google Play and Apple’s App store following suit.
INSIDER presents the most downloaded applications on App Store and Google Play in Cyprus.
ΑPP STORE
Free:
•1xBet – Sports Betting-Crypto Trading Solutions
•CapCut – Video Editor-Bytedance Pte. Ltd
•Google Maps – Google LLC
•Google – Google LLC
•YouTube – Google LLC
•TikTok – TikTok Ltd
•Telegram Messenger – Telegram FZ
•Gmail – Google LLC
•WhatsApp – WhatsApp Inc
•ABOUT YOU online store – ABOUT YOU GmbH
•SHEIN – ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD
•Facebook – Meta Platforms, Inc
•Revolut – Revolut Ltd
•Messenger – Meta Platforms, Inc
•Google Chrome – Google LLC
•IQ Boost – Training Brain GamesBrightika, Inc
•Viber Messenger – Viber Media SARL
•Bank of Cyprus – Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd
•Spotify
•Netflix
•My Cyta
•Snapchat – Snap, Inc
•Wolt
•Gardenscapes – Playrix
Paid:
•Worms™ 4Team17 – Digital Limited
Price: €1.19
•Minecraft – Mojang
Price: €7.99
•Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations
Price: €0.99
•Things 3 – Cultured Code- GmbH & Co. KG
Price: €11.99
•Heads Up! – Warner Bros.
Price: €2.49
•My Child Lebensborn – Sarepta Studio AS
Price: €3.49
•Pro Camera by Moment-Moment Inc.
Price: €7.99
•Video 2 Photo – HDFrancis Bonnin
Price: €3.49
•Palermo – Konstantinos Varsamis
Price: €1.19
•Pocket Build – MoonBear LTD
Price: €1.19
•Worms 2: ArmageddonTeam – 17 Digital Limited
Price: €1.19
•The House of Da Vinci 2 – Blue Brain Games
Price: €5.99
•Loopy HD: LooperA-Tasty Pixel
Price: €5.99
•Video & TV Cast + LG Smart TV-Kraus und Karnath GbR 2Kit Consulting
Price: €7.99
•Noir – Dark Mode for Safari-Jeffrey Kuiken
Price: €3.49
•Collins Bird Guide – NatureGuides Ltd
Price: €17.99
•Screen Mirroring+ AppKraus und Karnath- GbR 2Kit Consulting
Price: €4.99
•Rebel Inc. – Ndemic Creations
Price: €2.49
•Cyprus Road Signs – GLM Advertising Ltd
Price: €4.99
•Northgard – Playdigious
Price: €9.99
•Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
Price: €6.99
•Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games
Price: €5.99
•RaceChrono ProRace – Chrono Oy
Price: €22.99
•Streaks – Crunchy Bagel
Price: €5.99
•LumaFusion – Luma Touch LLC
Price: €35.99
GOOGLE PLAY
Free:
•Foody – Foody.com.cy
•TikTok
•CapCut – Video Editor-Bytedance Pte. Ltd
•Google Wallet – Google LLC
•SHEIN – Roadget Business PTE
•My Cyta
•Woodoku – Block Puzzle Games-Tripledot Studios Limited
•Bank Of Cyprus – Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd
•Telegram – Telegram FZ
•Revolut – Revolut Ltd
•ABOUT YOU Online Fashion Shop – ABOUT YOU SE & Co. KG
•WhatsApp – WhatsApp LLC
•Snake Run Race3D Running Game – Freeplay Inc
•Haircut prank, air horn & fart – DINO Global LTD
•Duolingo: language lessons – Duolingo
•Roblox – Roblox Corporation
•Gardenscapes – Playrix
•Makeover salon: Makeup ASMR – ABI Global LTD
•Santa Call – DINO Global LTD
•Snapchat – Snap Inc
•Stumble Guys – Kitka Games
•Chess – Play and Learn – Chess.com
•Joom. Shopping for every day – Joom
•Candy Crush Saga – King
GOOGLE PLAY
Paid:
•Minecraft – Mojang
Price: €7.49
•Geometry Dash – RobTop Games
Price: €1.99
•Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games
Price: €7.99
•Stardew Valley – ConcernedApe
Price: €4.79
•Game Booster 4x Faster Pro- G19 Mobile
Price: €0.29
•Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi
Price: €7.99
•Football Manager 2023 Mobile – SEGA
Price: €9.99
•RFS – Real Flight Simulator – RORTOS
Price: €0.99
•Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio
Price: €4.79
•Rovio Classics: AB – Rovio Entertainment Corporation
Price: €1.19
•Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games
Price: €5.49
•Terraria – 505 Games Srl
Price: €5.49
•Hitman Sniper – CDE Entertainment
Price: €0.99
•Poly Bridge – Dry Cactus Limited
Price: €0.99
•Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit – Driving Test Success Limited
Price: €5.49
•Muse Dash – hasuhasu
Price: €3.09
•Threema – Threema GmbH
Price: €4.99
•Mini Metro – Dinosaur Polo Club
Price: €1.19
•Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 – MOB Games Studio
Price: €2.59
•ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2023 – ADACCamping GmbH
Price: €5.99
•IPTV Extreme Pro – Paolo Turatti
Price: €1.19
•Papers, Please – 3909
Price: €4.89
•Torque Pro (OBD 2 & Car) – Ian Hawkins
Price: €3.55
•Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC
Price: €3.19
•Three Kingdoms Last Warlord – ChengDu LongYou Tech
Price: €14.99