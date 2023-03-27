The 25 most downloaded apps in Cyprus

According to the latest available data, the total number of mobile apps on the market has exceeded nine million.

The Chinese mobile market is the largest when it comes to apps as it accounts for 40% of purchases, with Google Play and Apple’s App store following suit.

INSIDER presents the most downloaded applications on App Store and Google Play in Cyprus.

ΑPP STORE

Free:

•1xBet – Sports Betting-Crypto Trading Solutions

•CapCut – Video Editor-Bytedance Pte. Ltd

•Google Maps – Google LLC

•Google – Google LLC

•YouTube – Google LLC

•TikTok – TikTok Ltd

•Telegram Messenger – Telegram FZ

•Gmail – Google LLC

•WhatsApp – WhatsApp Inc

•ABOUT YOU online store – ABOUT YOU GmbH

•Instagram

•SHEIN – ROADGET BUSINESS PTE. LTD

•Facebook – Meta Platforms, Inc

•Revolut – Revolut Ltd

•Messenger – Meta Platforms, Inc

•Google Chrome – Google LLC

•IQ Boost – Training Brain GamesBrightika, Inc

•Viber Messenger – Viber Media SARL

•Bank of Cyprus – Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd

•Spotify

•Netflix

•My Cyta

•Snapchat – Snap, Inc

•Wolt

•Gardenscapes – Playrix

Paid:

•Worms™ 4Team17 – Digital Limited

Price: €1.19

•Minecraft – Mojang

Price: €7.99

•Plague Inc. – Ndemic Creations

Price: €0.99

•Things 3 – Cultured Code- GmbH & Co. KG

Price: €11.99

•Heads Up! – Warner Bros.

Price: €2.49

•My Child Lebensborn – Sarepta Studio AS

Price: €3.49

•Pro Camera by Moment-Moment Inc.

Price: €7.99

•Video 2 Photo – HDFrancis Bonnin

Price: €3.49

•Palermo – Konstantinos Varsamis

Price: €1.19

•Pocket Build – MoonBear LTD

Price: €1.19

•Worms 2: ArmageddonTeam – 17 Digital Limited

Price: €1.19

•The House of Da Vinci 2 – Blue Brain Games

Price: €5.99

•Loopy HD: LooperA-Tasty Pixel

Price: €5.99

•Video & TV Cast + LG Smart TV-Kraus und Karnath GbR 2Kit Consulting

Price: €7.99

•Noir – Dark Mode for Safari-Jeffrey Kuiken

Price: €3.49

•Collins Bird Guide – NatureGuides Ltd

Price: €17.99

•Screen Mirroring+ AppKraus und Karnath- GbR 2Kit Consulting

Price: €4.99

•Rebel Inc. – Ndemic Creations

Price: €2.49

•Cyprus Road Signs – GLM Advertising Ltd

Price: €4.99

•Northgard – Playdigious

Price: €9.99

•Procreate Pocket – Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

Price: €6.99

•Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games

Price: €5.99

•RaceChrono ProRace – Chrono Oy

Price: €22.99

•Streaks – Crunchy Bagel

Price: €5.99

•LumaFusion – Luma Touch LLC

Price: €35.99

GOOGLE PLAY

Free:

•Foody – Foody.com.cy

•TikTok

•CapCut – Video Editor-Bytedance Pte. Ltd

•Google Wallet – Google LLC

•SHEIN – Roadget Business PTE

•My Cyta

•Woodoku – Block Puzzle Games-Tripledot Studios Limited

•Bank Of Cyprus – Bank of Cyprus Public Company Ltd

•Telegram – Telegram FZ

•Revolut – Revolut Ltd

•ABOUT YOU Online Fashion Shop – ABOUT YOU SE & Co. KG

•WhatsApp – WhatsApp LLC

•Snake Run Race3D Running Game – Freeplay Inc

•Haircut prank, air horn & fart – DINO Global LTD

•Instagram

•Duolingo: language lessons – Duolingo

•Roblox – Roblox Corporation

•Gardenscapes – Playrix

•Makeover salon: Makeup ASMR – ABI Global LTD

•Santa Call – DINO Global LTD

•Snapchat – Snap Inc

•Stumble Guys – Kitka Games

•Chess – Play and Learn – Chess.com

•Joom. Shopping for every day – Joom

•Candy Crush Saga – King

Paid:

•Minecraft – Mojang

Price: €7.49

•Geometry Dash – RobTop Games

Price: €1.99

•Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Rockstar Games

Price: €7.99

•Stardew Valley – ConcernedApe

Price: €4.79

•Game Booster 4x Faster Pro- G19 Mobile

Price: €0.29

•Bloons TD 6 – Ninja Kiwi

Price: €7.99

•Football Manager 2023 Mobile – SEGA

Price: €9.99

•RFS – Real Flight Simulator – RORTOS

Price: €0.99

•Monopoly – Marmalade Game Studio

Price: €4.79

•Rovio Classics: AB – Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Price: €1.19

•Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Rockstar Games

Price: €5.49

•Terraria – 505 Games Srl

Price: €5.49

•Hitman Sniper – CDE Entertainment

Price: €0.99

•Poly Bridge – Dry Cactus Limited

Price: €0.99

•Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit – Driving Test Success Limited

Price: €5.49

•Muse Dash – hasuhasu

Price: €3.09

•Threema – Threema GmbH

Price: €4.99

•Mini Metro – Dinosaur Polo Club

Price: €1.19

•Poppy Playtime Chapter 1 – MOB Games Studio

Price: €2.59

•ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2023 – ADACCamping GmbH

Price: €5.99

•IPTV Extreme Pro – Paolo Turatti

Price: €1.19

•Papers, Please – 3909

Price: €4.89

•Torque Pro (OBD 2 & Car) – Ian Hawkins

Price: €3.55

•Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC

Price: €3.19

•Three Kingdoms Last Warlord – ChengDu LongYou Tech

Price: €14.99