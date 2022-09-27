Tepak to offer accommodation support to 500 students

The Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) in Limassol on Tuesday said it will offer accommodation support to approximately 500 undergraduate students (approximately 25%) who fulfil certain socioeconomic criteria.

“This year’s housing problem has been unanimously seen as extremely urgent,” a relevant announcement of the University read, “so, during its recent meeting the Council decided to take action to support undergraduate students who fulfil certain criteria. The support will be long-term until the University’s dormitories are completed.”

In view of the above decision, the University decided to give an increased rent subsidy of up to 2,500 euros to undergraduate students who did not get a room in a dormitory and have 12 points and more.

Also, the University came to an agreement with the Limassol hoteliers to secure a number of rooms in hotels at the lowest possible price.

More information at: https://www.cut.ac.cy/news/article/?contentId=497270