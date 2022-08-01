TEPAK strongly condemns racist attack against African university student

NewsLocalTEPAK strongly condemns racist attack against African university student

The Limassol-based Technical University of Cyprus (TEPAK) on Monday strongly condemned the racist attack against one of their students who is African.

“We express disgust and strong disapproval over the recent racist attack on our student of African descent,” TEPAK said in a written announcement.

The attack took place in the city centre, along Kitiou Kyprianou street, just before Wednesday midnight.

A 32-year-old man who is a suspect appears to have had racist motives behind the attack on the 27-year-old university student.

Officers at the scene had spotted the younger man attempting to restrain the attacker who was also highly intoxicated.

The 27-year-old was taken to A&E at Limassol general hospital for his head injury but was later discharged.

 

By Annie Charalambous
