TEPAK asking families in Limassol to host students

The Technological University of Cyprus (TEPAK) decided to try a new practice to face the big problem of the students’ accommodation in Limassol and is asking families to host students for a symbolic monthly fee of 200 euros.

According to a relevant announcement, it is pointed out that the biggest problem that the students of TEPAK are facing in Limassol is the problem of accommodation since the demand for apartments exceeds availability, while the university dormitories are not enough. It is also noted that rents for private apartments are extremely high and a number of students cannot attend the university under these conditions.

For these reasons, TEPAK decided to use the above-mentioned method which is used abroad and is very successful.