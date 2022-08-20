NewsLocalTEPAK asking families in Limassol to host students

TEPAK asking families in Limassol to host students

The Technological University of Cyprus (TEPAK) decided to try a new practice to face the big problem of the students’ accommodation in Limassol and is asking families to host students for a symbolic monthly fee of 200 euros.

According to a relevant announcement, it is pointed out that the biggest problem that the students of TEPAK are facing in Limassol is the problem of accommodation since the demand for apartments exceeds availability, while the university dormitories are not enough. It is also noted that rents for private apartments are extremely high and a number of students cannot attend the university under these conditions.

For these reasons, TEPAK decided to use the above-mentioned method which is used abroad and is very successful.

By gavriella
Previous articleRain batters Corsica as storm kills six on island
Next articleGermany’s glaciers could disappear in the next 15 years, expert warns

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros