The tenth volume of the ‘Cyprus File’ was published on Friday, the House of Representatives announced.

The ‘Cyprus File’ is a joint initiative of the Parliaments of Greece and Cyprus.

The files contain testimonial material collected by an investigative committee tasked to collect and evaluate evidence on the Greek military coup in Cyprus and the Turkish invasion that followed days in 1974.

The tenth volume, which is currently being printed and will soon be available in bookshops, includes minutes of the investigative committee held between November 19-26, 1986 during which a Ch. Palainis, G. Matatsis, A. Perdikis, E. Glentzes, M. Pilichos and D. Papapostolou testified.

Constantinos Tasoulas, Speaker of the Hellenic Parliament and Annita Demetriou, President of the House of Representatives, noted in the forward that the work contains testimonies of the protagonists, the responsible individuals, and all those who were involved in the coup against Archbishop Makarios III, as well as all those whose actions were linked to the events of the Turkish invasion that followed.

Tasoulas and Demetriou underline the material published does not assign institutional or ultimate accountability.