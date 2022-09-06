Tension prevails at Menoyia Immigration Detention Centre, tents set on fire

NewsLocalTension prevails at Menoyia Immigration Detention Centre, tents set on fire

Nigerian nationals at Menoyia Immigration Detention Centre in Larnaca on Monday evening set tents on fire in protest against the authorities not informing them of their exact deportation date.

This is what police said before adding that that the prompt response by the Fire Brigade which extinguished the fire before it spread to more tents.

Insiders also said the irregular migrants suspected to have started the fire have signed their voluntary repatriation and are expected to return to their country in the coming days.

But tension arose when they insisted on being told their exact return flights.

By Annie Charalambous
