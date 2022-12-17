Tenant, 39, imprisoned for 15 years over his elderly landlord’s death

NewsLocalTenant, 39, imprisoned for 15 years over his elderly landlord's death

Limassol Assize Court on Saturday sentenced a 39-year-old man to 15 years in prison for the death of his elderly landlord whom he viciously attacked in his workshop in September 2021.

The 75-year-old upholsterer who died three months later was attacked at his place of business early morning after the tenant went there and asked for him by name.

The incident had taken place downtown on busy Franklin Roosevelt Avenue.

Police have yet to ascertain the accused man’s motive in the assault of Zaharias Petrou but it is believed he had an issue with rent.

A judge had ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Athalassa mental hospital in Nicosia – something that has led to the lessening of the sentence, Philenews also reports.

By Annie Charalambous
