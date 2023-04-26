Ten Cypriot nationals evacuated from Sudan, FM Kombos thanks UK  

NewsLocalTen Cypriot nationals evacuated from Sudan, FM Kombos thanks UK  

Three more Cypriot citizens and seven people of Cypriot origin were rescued from Sudan and arrived in Cyprus on a @RoyalAirForce flight early on Wednesday.

This is what Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, wrote on Twitter before thanking his British counterpart @JamesCleverly for his country’s assistance.

On Tuesday, the first British civilians evacuated from Sudan arrived in Cyprus, airlifted out by Britain after warring factions agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire.

A passenger plane belonging to Britain’s Royal Air Force with about 40 civilians on board landed at Cyprus’s Larnaca airport.

Two further flights were expected later on Tuesday and early Wednesday, carrying about 220 people in total.

Earlier, Cyprus said it had activated a humanitarian rescue mechanism to evacuate third-country civilians through the island from Sudan, following a United Kingdom request.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

