Ten arrests so far in food delivery fake driver’s license scandal

Four Greek Cypriot nationals including a female civil servant and six third-country nationals have been arrested so far in the document fraud scandal involving food delivery drivers.

The mostly young delivery men allegedly paid hundreds of euros to a middleman in coastal Limassol in order to secure a driver’s permit, Philenews reported on Friday.

It also said that the illegal activity seems to have started back in 2021 and that more arrests should be expected.

The case emerged after a Citizen Services Center employee discovered irregularities in the documents of 20 foreign nationals who applied through an agency to obtain or renew their driver’s permits.

The arrested woman, who worked at the Citizen Services Center was the one who received 20 driver’s license applications from foreign nationals. Their documents had been submitted by the agency in question.

The suspects’ remand order which expired on Wednesday was renewed for another seven days.

Limassol police investigators are currently looking into evidence in their possession while two computers are to be thoroughly examined in order to identify evidence on how the fake driver’s licenses were manufactured.

Testimony and statements of the aliens so far indicate that they were unaware the licenses were fake. They reportedly had paid between €750 and €1000 to the 58-year-old services agent under arrest.