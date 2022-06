New coach of the Cyprus national football team is Temur Ketsbaia, the Cyprus Football Association announced on Thursday.

The Georgia-born coach thanked the President and members of the Board of the Association and stressed that it is a great responsibility and challenge for him to take over the island’s National Team.

He also sent the message that Cypriots must support the efforts of the international footballers.

Cyprus’ home ground is the GSP Stadium in Nicosia.