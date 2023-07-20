Temperatures to remain in the reds; further rise in the weekend

Temperatures will remain in the reds over the next few days, while the weekend will see a significant increase above the average for the time of the season.

On Thursday, the weather will be mainly fine and warm. Winds will initially be southeasterly to southwesterly at 3 Beaufort, but they will gradually intensify to force 4 to 5 Beaufort, blowing southwesterly to northwesterly.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 41 degrees Celsius in the interior, around 37 degrees Celsius in the eastern, southern, and northern coastal areas, and around 33 degrees Celsius in the western coastal areas, as well as in the higher mountains.

On Friday and throughout the weekend, the weather will continue to be fine and warm.

The temperature will remain at the same levels on Friday and will experience a slight increase during the weekend, reaching significantly above the average for the time of the season.