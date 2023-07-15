Temperatures to hit 44 C inland as heatwave peaks

On Saturday the weather will be fine and warm.

Winds will be northeasterly to southeasterly, shifting to southwesterly to northwesterly in the afternoon, weak to locally moderate at 4 Beaufort.

The sea will be smooth to slight.

The temperature will rise to around 44 degrees Celsius in the inland areas, around 38 degrees in the southeast and eastern coasts, around 35 degrees in the remaining coastal areas, and 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Sunday, the temperature will experience a slight decrease in the inland areas, while it will remain at the same levels in the coastal areas.

Then, until Tuesday, temperatures will start decreasing but will still remain above the average for the season.