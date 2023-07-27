Temperatures on Friday to reach 42 degrees Celsius

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures, in effect from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 28.
Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 42 degrees Celsius over inland areas, it said.
In the higher mountains, temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius.
ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 43 ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΚΙΤΡΙΝΟ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 27/07/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1600 T.X. ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 1100 T.X. 28/07/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 1800 T.X. 28/07/2023 pic.twitter.com/wn3paCK7xn
— CYMET (@CyMeteorology) July 27, 2023