NewsLocalTemperatures on Friday to reach 42 degrees Celsius

Temperatures on Friday to reach 42 degrees Celsius

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures, in effect from 11 am to 6 pm on Friday, July 28.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 42 degrees Celsius over inland areas, it said.

In the higher mountains, temperatures will rise to 33 degrees Celsius.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
ECB raises rates to 23-year high
Next article
July 2023 set to be world’s hottest month on record -scientists

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros