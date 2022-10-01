Temperature to gradually but noticeably drop as from Monday

NewsLocalTemperature to gradually but noticeably drop as from Monday

Rain
Rain

Even though the weekend is hotter than usual for this time of the year the temperature will gradually but noticeably drop as from Monday.

This is what meteorologists told Philenews on Saturday, with one of them adding that Monday will be mainly fine but with cloudy intervals.

And that the temperature will fluctuate close to the climatic average.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy and isolated showers are possible mostly in the afternoon.

The possibility of a storm is not ruled out either, mainly in the mountains and inland areas.

The temperature will fluctuate close to the climatic average.

 

By Annie Charalambous
