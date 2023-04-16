Televised Easter Message by the President of the Republic, Mr Nikos Christodoulides

Dear fellow citizens,

Dear Friends,

I am addressing you today, for the first time since I assumed office as the President of the Republic of Cyprus, on the occasion of the Resurrection of the Lord and the Easter holidays.

First of all, from the bottom of my heart I convey to all of you my sincere wishes for health, strength, prosperity, personal and family happiness.

We all wish that the Resurrection Light and the hopeful messages of the greatest celebration of Orthodoxy, in which light overcomes darkness, and faith in all that is good is justified, will bring joy and blessings to each and every one, to every home.

Unfortunately, for yet another year, the resurrection bells tonight will not ring freely all over our country. Many of our compatriots will once again be deprived of the joy to celebrate Easter in their towns and villages. While a large part of our homeland is still under the occupation of Turkish troops, while our homeland is de facto divided, our refugee compatriots are still forced to remain far from their ancestral homes, the families of the missing are still seeking vindication and answers regarding the fate of their loved ones, and all our enclaved compatriots will receive the Resurrection Light under the restrictions imposed by the occupation regime.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Dear friends,

From the first day I assumed office, I have been working on the basis of a specific plan, so that we can soon break the deadlock and resume negotiations from the point where they were interrupted. On the agreed basis for a solution as well as the acquis of the talks from previous years of negotiations.

We are in no way reconciled with the occupation. The current illegal status quo cannot be the solution of the Cyprus problem and is not the future we envision for our country, for Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, Maronites, Armenians and Latins and all the lawful inhabitants of the island.

With a view to resuming the talks, I have already made a specific proposal on how the European Union can assist in the efforts of the United Nations, with a more active involvement and a leading role, not only in order to lift the current deadlock but also in order to find an overall solution to the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality, as described in the UN resolutions, the High Level Agreements, the convergences recorded so far, the European acquis and the principles and values of the EU.

At the same time as a government, we are working to maintain and enhance the competitiveness of the Cypriot economy, creating conditions for further growth on the basis of a specific program with medium-term and long-term goals, for a new growth model that will strengthen Cyprus.

We are working towards an anthropocentric development model that will broaden the productive base of the economy based on research and innovation, on technology, making full use of our country’s very capable human resources, so that there will be more opportunities for the younger generation, with policies that consolidate social justice and with the implementation of holistic policies for the well-being of all citizens, including all vulnerable groups of the population. We are working towards balanced growth in both our cities and our countryside and towards the rapid transition to the green era.

We aim to implement reforms that have already been decided and we are working to promote new ones that are necessary for the modernisation of our country. Our priority is the people, education, health, labour, the daily life of all our fellow citizens, of parents, of single parents and parents of many children, of people with disabilities, of pensioners. High priority is given to the new generation of our country, to the future of our country and to building essential hope and perspectives for a better future for all Cypriot people.

In these difficult times, while efforts are made at the international and European level to address and contain inflationary trends, as a government our main concern remains to protect especially the vulnerable groups of the population. Nothing is easy, there are many challenges and many things that need to be done. There are no magical solutions. Rest assured, however, that each one of our decisions will be taken with a view to support all of our people, and we will make every possible effort for holistic development with benefits for the entire population.

At this time when the Light of the Resurrection is shed with devoutness on all Orthodox Christians on earth, the message of Love, of the prevalence of life over death, of light over darkness, our thoughts lie with all vulnerable people and all those who suffer from the hardships of war. We sympathize with and stand by the Ukrainian people who continue to suffer from the consequences of the illegal Russian invasion. On this occasion, I would like to express my wish for an end to the war and for the restoration of justice and peace in Ukraine.

Dear fellow citizens,

Concluding, I once again wish everyone health, strength, prosperity and happiness. In these bright days let us be an example of love, coming closer to and celebrating not only with our families but also with those fellow citizens who need help the most. At the same time, let us wish, bringing our internal hope to life, that the Resurrection of the Lord will bring liberation and reunification for Cyprus through a lasting, viable and functional solution that will truly reunite the people and which will allow all lawful inhabitants to enjoy all their human rights and basic freedoms.

May the cross of Cyprus and the long standing suffering of our refugees soon find their Resurrection and may Easter bells ring all over our homeland.

Happy Easter.

(PIO)