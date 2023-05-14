NewsLocalTeenager saves two year old baby from drowning in Paralimni home pool

Teenager saves two year old baby from drowning in Paralimni home pool

A two year old boy regained consciousness after being given CPR by a teenager who jumped in the private pool of a Paralimni home, pulled him out with safety and had the presence of mind to immediately provide the assistance that most possibly saved his life.

The baby was rushed to the Makareion hospital in Nicosia and remains in very serious condition, according to his doctors.

According to a police report, the two year old, who somehow escaped his parents attention and fell into the pool yesterday afternoon, was pulled unconscious, but the 17 year old teenager, having first aid knowledge, managed to bring him back even before the ambulance arrived at the scene.

The boy was initially transferred at the Nicosia General ER, but more specialised treatment was needed.

By Constantinos Tsintas
