Teenager, 19, handed suspended sentence for sexual abuse, child pornography

Limassol Criminal Court handed an 18-month suspended sentence to a 19-year-old man who was found guilty on charges of sexually abusing a minor and child pornography-related offences.

According to the facts of the case, the 19-year-old abused a 13-year-old girl in June 2022 and recorded the incident on his phone, before sharing the video with the minor.

As the court heard, the defendant and the 13-year-old initially connected through social media. On the evening the incident occurred, the defendant allegedly took the minor to a relative’s house and asked her to have sex with him. Although the 13-year-old declined, they engaged in other sexual acts, which the defendant captured on his mobile phone.

During the trial, the accused pleaded guilty to all charges. His defence lawyer, emphasised the defendant’s clean criminal record, admission of guilt, and his plea for leniency. It is worth noting that the defendant suffers from a mild intellectual disability, which was taken into consideration by the court.

In its judgment, the court acknowledged that the defendant, being aware of the young age of the victim, had a responsibility to abstain from such behaviour and avoid taking advantage of the minor.

However, it decided to suspend his 18-month sentence to give the defendant a chance to rebuild his life and rehabilitate.