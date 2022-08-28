NewsLocalTeenager still in critical condition after scooter accident in Sotira

Teenager still in critical condition after scooter accident in Sotira

A teenager on Sunday continued to be in critical condition after the motorcycle scooter he was riding along the Sotira-Liopetri road in Famagusta district collided consecutively with two vehicles the day before.

Police said the 15-year-old boy was riding a motor scooter without wearing a helmet when he collided with a van driven by a 48-year-old Bulgarian national who seems to have blocked the path of the teenager.

The youth first collided with the van and then crashed onto a second vehicle that was idling at a stop sign.

The van driver who appears to have been highly intoxicated is under arrest.

By Annie Charalambous
