Techno music festival in Pyla amused many, but also sparked complaints

The international techno music Beon1x Open Mind Festival in Pyla at the end of September and over the past weekend was marked with big success with thousands of revellers coming over to party with famous DJs.

But very unamused were locals nearby the venue and tourists staying in hotels there since they their sleep was lost since the techno fiesta would not wrap up before the sun’s rising, Philenews reports.

Local police had received such a big number of complaints after the first two nights that the municipality of Larnaca had no option but suspend the license granted. Because many rules and regulations that had been set were violated.

The festival, however, was eventually held without permission from last Friday to Sunday and the police who did not stop the party has booked the organizers.

The complaints were both for excessive noise pollution and the prohibited use of lasers beaming through the windows of rooms till early morning.

The license granted provided, amongst other, that the music should last from 6 pm to 2 am, low lighting to be installed so as not to affect air traffic, that no laser devices be used.