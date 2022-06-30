Technical school students convert classic VW Beatle electric

Students at a technical school in Nicosia on Thursday presented the Transport Minister with the classic VW Beatle of 1971 that they have converted electric.

Minister Yiannis Karousos has congratulated the students and thanked them for their contribution to efforts for a less polluted Cyprus.

The reconstruction of the antique car and its conversion into electric is an initiative of the technical school and completed with the support of a sponsorship of €25,000 by the Ministry.

In an address, Karousos also said the EU Council recently discussed the Fit for 55 legislative package which has set the goal of reducing pollution by 55% by 2030 and climate neutrality of the Union by 2050.