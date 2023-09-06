NewsLocalTeaching of German to be introduced in schools through pilot programme

Teaching of German to be introduced in schools through pilot programme

The Cabinet approved a proposal by the Ministry of Education to implement a pilot programme for teaching the German language in public middle schools and high schools.

Four schools have been selected to test the programme for the academic year 2023-2024, namely the Archbishop Makarios III Gymnasium (Platy) and Archbishop Makarios III High School (Dasoupolis), as well as the Gymnasium and Lyceum of Linopetra.

The language will be offered in the first grade of middle school and the first grade of high school. Classes will take place after the conclusion of the morning curriculum, from 1:35 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

The Cabinet decision also provides for the gradual expansion of the programme to schools in other districts following evaluation.

Pupils will have the opportunity to achieve proficiency in the German language under the supervision and guidance of the Goethe Institut. Additionally, the Goethe Institut will provide teacher training and offer certification in German language proficiency for educators.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
