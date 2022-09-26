Teachers worried over school bullying, want security guards also at gymnasiums

Secondary education teacher’s union Oelmek has asked for security guards now employed at lyceums to be also present in gymnasiums because of the alarming rise of school bullying cases.

In Cyprus, gymnasium students attend grades one to three and those of lyceums attend grades four to six.

Oelmek representatives believe a field of action must be covered and stronger measures must be taken promptly.

To start with, security guards also in gymnasiums is highly recommended since this step already taken at lyceums seems to yield positive results.

In a letter sent to the Education Minister, they point out that incidents of violence in lyceums are quickly handled by the guards. Along with the prevention of delinquent extracurriculars trying to enter school units.

A total of 114 secondary schools operated during the new school year which began early in September.

Among them, 63 are gymnasiums, 38 lyceums, eight combined gymnasium-lyceums, and five combined evening schools.

A total of 41,305 pupils are in attendance, of which 23,983 attend the gymnasium and 17,322 lyceums.