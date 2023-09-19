NewsLocalTeachers union opposes scrapping Archbishop's name day holiday

Teachers union opposes scrapping Archbishop’s name day holiday

Archbishop 1024x653 1
Archbishop 1024x653 1

The Federation of Secondary Education Teachers (Oelmek) voiced its opposition to the proposal to abolish the public holiday commemorating the Archbishop’s name day.

In a statement to philenews, Dimitris Taliadoros, the president of the union, criticised the proposal submitted to the Ministry of Education by Member of Parliament Kostis Efstathiou to move the holiday to January 7. He deemed it unconstitutional for the parliament and its members to propose laws on matters set by regulations. He stated, “To take a stance, we need the Ministry to inform us whether they agree or not.”

Taladioros claimed that this is not just another holiday, but rather a day when “the state demonstrates its respect for the incumbent Archbishop.”

Addressing the suspicions of some who suggest that educators are reluctant to see the cancellation of the public holiday associated with the Archbishop’s feast day to avoid losing a day off, Taliadoros pointed out that the current Archbishop, Georgios, typically celebrates his name day on Easter Monday, a day that is already a public holiday. “The state shows its respect for the incumbent Archbishop. This honour should continue,” Taliadoros said.

Finally, Taliadoros raised the question, “Why has no one requested the abolition of public holidays that apply to everyone?” He added that holidays should not be subject to bargaining.

The issue came up on Monday after a Holy Synod statement said that Archbishop Georgios wished for schools to remain open on his name day.

The Ministry of Education had suggested the public holiday instead be taken on January 7.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
