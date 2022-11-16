Teachers react to appointment of former Minister to Educational Service Commission

NewsLocalTeachers react to appointment of former Minister to Educational Service Commission

The appointment of former Education Minister Kostas Hampiaouris to the Educational Service Commission (EEY) sparked reactions from public school teachers since it brings back memories of labour-related conflicts during his time at the Ministry’s helm.

At the time, more than 10,000 teachers and citizens had gathered to protest outside the Presidential Palace over planned salary and job cuts at schools.

The planned cuts were described by then Education Minister Hampiaouris as policies aiming at “the rationalization, consolidation, and qualitative upgrade of public schools.”

Upon the cabinet’s announcement on Tuesday regarding Hampiaouris’ appointment, several teachers contacted Phileleftheros to convey their displeasure with the decision.

They say that his appointment is a cause for concern since EEY is responsible for promotions and transfers in public schools.

