NewsLocalTaxi driver who has injured two policemen wanted

Taxi driver who has injured two policemen wanted

Police2
Police2

On Friday night, two policemen have been injured when a driver hit them in his effort to flee during a check. The culprit abandoned the scene on food and is wanted. A quantity of cocaine was also found at the scene.

The incident occurred just before 21.00 at Kapsalos area of Limassol. The two policemen stopped a car for a check. They asked the driver to switch off the engine and get out of the car. However, he increased speed, hitting the two policemen. In his effort to escape, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which finally stopped at a pavement. The driver fled on food.

According to the Police, the driver is a 53-year-old man and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.

By gavriella
Previous articleAnother two cases of Monkeypox in Cyprus
Next article31-year-old arrested for injuring and abandoning bicyclist

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros