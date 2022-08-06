Taxi driver who has injured two policemen wanted

On Friday night, two policemen have been injured when a driver hit them in his effort to flee during a check. The culprit abandoned the scene on food and is wanted. A quantity of cocaine was also found at the scene.

The incident occurred just before 21.00 at Kapsalos area of Limassol. The two policemen stopped a car for a check. They asked the driver to switch off the engine and get out of the car. However, he increased speed, hitting the two policemen. In his effort to escape, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which finally stopped at a pavement. The driver fled on food.

According to the Police, the driver is a 53-year-old man and an arrest warrant has been issued against him.