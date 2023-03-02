NewsLocalTaxi driver robbed at knifepoint

Taxi driver robbed at knifepoint

A taxi driver was robbed at knifepoint in the early morning hours of Thursday in Nicosia, police said.

According to authorities, the man was driving a client from Paphos to Nicosia. Upon their arrival at their destination in Nicosia, the client wielded a knife against the driver and ordered him to hand over his mobile phone and money.

After exiting the taxi, the driver followed the man who attacked him with the knife, wounding him on the left shoulder, before fleeing.

The taxi driver was transferred to the hospital, where doctors saw a 2 cm deep wound on his shoulder.

Police are continuing investigations.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Useful Links

