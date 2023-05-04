Tax Department urges citizens to submit VAT statements by May deadline

The Tax Department is urging citizens to submit their VAT statements and return claims through the Tax for All portal (TFA) by the deadlines of May 10 and May 26, 2023.

In a statement on Thursday, the Department said that many citizens have not submitted their VAT statements.

“We urge all affected users to respond and submit these statements in a timely manner as, should they encounter difficulties, their ability to be served close to the deadline will be limited,” it said.

The Tax Department has granted an extension until May 10 for the submission and payment of VAT for the tax period December 1, 2022, to February 28, 2023.

VAT statements for the tax period December 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, can be submitted until May 26, 2023.

Also, the VIES Recapitulative Statement for April 2023 can be submitted until May 26, 2023, the Department noted.

For further information, citizens can contact the TFA hotline at 17700 or +357 22 803803 for international calls.