NewsLocalTala-based British man, 68, missing for last two weeks-PHOTO

Tala-based British man, 68, missing for last two weeks-PHOTO

Police
Police

Paphos police are continuing searching for John Gareth Hugo, 68 years old, from England, who has been absent for the last two weeks from his home in Tala.

This is what an announcement said on Sunday, adding that the 68-year-old is 1.55m tall, approximately, with a slim build and grey hair. He lived alone in Tala for many years now.

The local woman who was taking care of him from time to time realized that he was missing for the last two weeks and reported it to police.

Investigations, so far, indicate that the British man has not left Cyprus. However, it will be examined whether he has travelled, via a crossing, from the free areas to the breakaway Turkish-held north.

Missing

 

In addition, police said that no relative of his was located for the police to contact as the disappearance of Hugo is described as suspicious.

Anyone who knows anything that may help to locate him, please contact the CID Paphos, on the phone 26-806021 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen’s Line on the phone number 1460.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Almost 600 traffic offences recorded over the last two days
Next article
Man City beat Chelsea to move level with WSL leaders Man Utd

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros