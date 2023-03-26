Tala-based British man, 68, missing for last two weeks-PHOTO

Paphos police are continuing searching for John Gareth Hugo, 68 years old, from England, who has been absent for the last two weeks from his home in Tala.

This is what an announcement said on Sunday, adding that the 68-year-old is 1.55m tall, approximately, with a slim build and grey hair. He lived alone in Tala for many years now.

The local woman who was taking care of him from time to time realized that he was missing for the last two weeks and reported it to police.

Investigations, so far, indicate that the British man has not left Cyprus. However, it will be examined whether he has travelled, via a crossing, from the free areas to the breakaway Turkish-held north.

In addition, police said that no relative of his was located for the police to contact as the disappearance of Hugo is described as suspicious.

Anyone who knows anything that may help to locate him, please contact the CID Paphos, on the phone 26-806021 or the nearest Police Station, or the Citizen’s Line on the phone number 1460.