T/C halloumi producers concerned about halloumi as PDO product

NewsLocalT/C halloumi producers concerned about halloumi as PDO product

According to the Press and Information office, Kibris Postasi newspaper reported that the Turkish Cypriot “chamber of commerce and industry” expressed the displeasure that T/C halloumi producers feel because the “Greek Cypriot side decides alone on the export of halloumi as a PDO product.”

According to a written statement of the “chamber of commerce and industry” the T/C halloumi producers met to evaluate the unilateral, as described by the report, decisions made by the Agriculture Ministry of the Republic of Cyprus, the dairy farmers and the halloumi producers on the issue.

After the meeting, the T/C producers stressed that the halloumi is a common geographic product and any initiatives must be taken jointly.

Taste

