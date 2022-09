‘Authorities’ in the occupied north are looking into the possibility of opening the Ledra Palace checkpoint to all vehicles, CNA reported on Wednesday.

Currently, the checkpoint can only be used by pedestrians and diplomatic vehicles.

According to CNA, ‘Prime Minister’ Unal Oustel met Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar to discuss the issue of allowing all vehicles to use the crossing.

The two also discussed opening another checkpoint in Mia Milia, Nicosia, CNA reported.