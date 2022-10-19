T/C artist fined for turning red traffic light into a heart

Turkish Cypriot artist Emin Cizenel has been ordered to pay a fine for turning a traffic light into a heart on a main avenue in occupied Nicosia.

Cizenel covered a red traffic light at Fazil Kucuk Avenue with plastic in the shape of a heart. As a result, when the red light was on, drivers were able to see a heart.

As reported, the ‘visual intervention’ became viral on social media and also started a conversation in “parliament” in the occupied north.

In a post on social media, the artist said he did it as a form of street art and to make people laugh.

However, after taking notice of the intervention, “authorities” imposed a 988.50 Turkish lira (55 euros) fine and ten penalty points on the artist.

According to Yeni Duzen, members of the public and Turkish Cypriot politicians have criticised “authorities” for their decision.

(Picture from Yeni Duzen)