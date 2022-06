Police on Thursday announced that AYOUP HOUSEEN ALHOUSSEN, aged 17, is missing from the place he lives in Nicosia since Tuesday and they are asking for the public’s assistance.

The teenager is thin, about 1.65 metres tall, with short black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Nicosia CID on 22-802222 or their nearest police station or the Citizens’ Hot Line on 1460.