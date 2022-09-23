Syrian suspect willing to admit to charge of manslaughter of two Russian women

A 33-year-old Syrian man facing charges of premeditated murder of two Russian women at a holiday home in Limassol in November is willing to admit to that of manslaughter, his lawyer said on Thursday.

And his 44-year-old brother his lawyer has proposed that charges of aiding and abetting and plead guilty only to all others he faces. That is, the illegal possession and transportation of a firearm.

The next hearing, before Limassol’s Assize Court, is set for October 5 when the trial is expected to begin with the exact charges to be read after the prosecution studies the defence’s proposal. Both suspects remain in custody.

The 33-year-old man had reportedly admitted to the crime and revealed to police where he had buried the women but pleaded not guilty to murdering the pair.

His brother had been questioned earlier in the investigation and was arrested on December 14 after telecommunications data placed him at the crime scene.

There is speculation the murders are linked to a sex trafficking network.