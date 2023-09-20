Suspects in Chloraka anti-immigrant clashes released on bail

A total of 17 individuals who were arrested on September 6, in connection with the violent anti-immigrant clashes in Chloraka, appeared before Pafos District Court today.

According to philenews, all have been granted conditional release.

Among the suspects are eight Greek Cypriots, eight Syrians, and one Greek national. The imposed conditions for their release include each of them signing a bail bond of 15,000 euros. Additionally, with the exception of one National Guard member and two students, all must report to police stations twice a week.

In addition to these 17 individuals, another 11 detainees have already faced charges and are also set to appear before court.

Tensions had been running high in Chloraka over what some believe is a disproportionately high number of asylum seekers or recognised refugees settled there. About 20% of the migrant community in Chlorakas comes from Syria.

The island’s interior ministry declared the community off-limits to new arrivals in 2021, and authorities said they would vacate a property complex where hundreds of migrants lived without electricity and running water.

The disturbance was preceded by a demonstration of around 300 people who marched through a central street in Chlorakas, calling for an end to irregular migration. A number of participants then broke off from the main body of demonstrators and damaged property, police said.

