Suspects in beating of T/C woman in Ayia Napa plead not guilty

Two men who are the main suspects in the beating of a Turkish Cypriot woman that took place in Ayia Napa in early June have pleaded not guilty to the charges facing them.

The two men, aged 22 and 30, appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and other offences related to the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women Act, which provides for up to five years in prison.

The next hearing for the case has been set for September 26.

The incident happened near the Ayia Napa town square on June 3. The two suspects are seen in camera footage attacking the 25-year-old Turkish Cypriot woman and her friends’ group during a night out.

Also, one of the suspects is seen pushing the 25-year-old and causing her to fall to the ground from a height of two-three metres.

The woman suffered a broken tooth and bruises on different parts of her body.

Cyprus police investigations concluded that the incident was not ethnically motivated.

