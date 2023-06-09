Suspect in Protaras murder attempt was on drugs, police say

A 38-year-old man has been remanded in custody for seven days by Famagusta District Court after he allegedly stabbed a 41-year-old man in his Protaras home on Thursday.

According to police, the 38-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder, carrying a weapon with intent to cause fear or terror, illegal possession of an offensive weapon, as well as other drug-related charges.

Police sources noted that traces of cocaine and cannabis were found at the crime scene.

The incident took place around 7 am on Thursday. Police said the two men were in the 41-year-old’s house when they started quarrelling. The victim’s daughter heard them screaming and alerted her mother who later found her husband lying stabbed in their garden.

The suspect was spotted shortly after inside a hotel lobby. In an attempt to escape arrest, he jumped from a fence at a height of four metres and fell, injuring himself.

The 41-year-old man is hospitalised in critical condition at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU as he sustained injuries to his chest, back, stomach, neck and face.

As for the suspect, he is also in hospital receiving treatment for a leg injury and is expected to undergo surgery.

Police said that both men were involved in past drug-related investigations.

