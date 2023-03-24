Suspect in Petra tou Romiou death case released

A 31-year-old man who was the main suspect in the death of Lesya Bykova at Petra tou Romiou was released from custody today.

Police said that a new autopsy on Bykova’s body found that her death was not caused by a criminal act, therefore exonerating the 31-year-old.

Bykova fell to her death off a cliff at the picturesque Petra tou Romiou area in Paphos on March 11. She had gone there with her 31-year-old partner, who was later arrested as an initial autopsy on her body by state coroners showed signs of strangulation and sexual abuse.

The 31-year-old, as well as private medical examiner Marios Matsakis disputed the findings claiming that the death was an accident.

The suspect insisted that Bykova slipped and fell to her death while trying to take a selfie.

At his request, the Law Office of the Republic ordered a second post-mortem, conducted by coroner Hara Spiliopoulou who came from Greece, in the presence of state pathologists Angeliki Papeta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou, as well as Matsakis who was representing the 31-year-old.

The second autopsy found no signs of strangulation or sexual abuse.

Police are continuing investigations.

