Suspect in Oroklini murder attempt admits involvement

A 31-year-old man suspected of attempting to kill a man in Oroklini has admitted involvement in the case before the Larnaca district court.

During a hearing on Wednesday, the man also pointed out a second suspect as his accomplice.

The 31-year-old allegedly shot at a moving car with three passengers, injuring a six-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man, on Sunday afternoon. A 40-year-old man who was also in the car escaped without injuries.

The man turned himself in to Larnaca police station on Wednesday night after authorities had published two photos and his personal details.

Earlier on Wednesday, officers searched his home, his father’s home, his car and his place of work and gathered various pieces of evidence which were taken for further examination.

Furthermore, police said they found a gun, a mask, a shoe and a balaclava near the crime scene.

The target of the attack is a 42-year-old, who according to sources is linked with the mob.

Read more: