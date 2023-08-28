Surprise August rain breathes life to Paphos ‘mini-waterfall’ [VIDEO]

A natural spectacle, reminiscent of a miniature waterfall, has emerged at the Ayios Neophytos monastery in Paphos.

The phenomenon, which lasts only a few hours, unfolds during periods of intense rainfall.

While it may lack the grandeur of conventional waterfalls, it remains a sight to behold. The mini-waterfall graces the area every time heavy rain douses the region, as was witnessed this morning.

Torrents of water cascade down with force, following a specially crafted ramp in the courtyard area. This construction directs the rainwater into the fields of the monastery.

