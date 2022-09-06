Surgeons prepare for afternoon operations

NewsLocalSurgeons prepare for afternoon operations

Gesy surgeons are preparing their waiting lists for the upcoming operations of afternoon surgeries.

As daily Phileleftheros reports, in the coming days, the Control Committee responsible will give the green light to surgeons, so they can start informing their patients regarding afternoon surgery appointments.

Charalambos Charilaou, spokesman of the State Health Services Organization (OKYPY) told Phileleftheros, “In outpatient clinics, doctors of certain specialities have started seeing patients that were already on their lists, while at the same time, they started taking appointments.”

He added that “citizens on waiting lists must be a bit more patient and they will soon be informed whether they will be operated on in the afternoon.”

Afternoon operations of outpatient clinics in public hospitals began yesterday with the operation of outpatient clinics.

The operating hours of afternoon outpatient clinics are 15:30-18:30.

