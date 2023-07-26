Surge in hospital admissions due to heatwave

There has been a noticeable surge in admissions in the Accident and Emergency Departments (A&E) of state hospitals due to the ongoing heatwave, Charalambos Charilaou, the spokesperson for the State Health Services Organisation (SHSO) told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Most of the cases coming in for examination are not severe, he said, except for a single incident in Limassol where the individual required intubation and admission to the Intensive Care Unit.

The coastal towns are experiencing an exceptionally high influx of patients in their A&E departments. Charilaou highlighted the common issues seen, such as skin rashes, burns from the sun, heat strokes, foot lacerations on rocks, minor accidents, viral respiratory tract infections, and cases of gastroenteritis. The latter is often caused by the consumption of spoiled food due to transportation and maintenance challenges during this heatwave.

In light of the situation, Charilaou advised the public to take precautions and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun. He recommended staying in cool and shaded places, preferably air-conditioned spaces, dressing lightly, wearing hats and glasses when going outside and staying well-hydrated by drinking enough fluids.